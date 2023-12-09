Guwahati News
Shocking: Youths Immolates Self In Guwahati
The youth reportedly poured some inflammable fuel on himself and set fire to himself.
In a shocking incident, a youth reportedly immolated himself in Guwahati on Saturday.
The incident reportedly took place at Jilmil Nagar in the Bhetapara area of Guwahati city. The youth arrived in a tempo and set himself on fire, onlookers said.
It has come to the fore that the deceased youth was a tempo driver by trade. He used to drive the tempo numbered AS 01 JC 2546.
The identity of the deceased was established as one Aminul Islam. The reason behind the shocking incident is not known yet.
Further details are awaited.