Shyamkanu Mahanta Mentally Strained as CID Intensifies Investigation

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta is reported to be mentally strained and increasingly restless in police custody. Mahanta, who used to spend 24 hours inside air-conditioned rooms, is now sleeping on a blanket on the floor of the CID lockup.

As per sources, Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma are facing intense questioning as the probe into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death continues. Investigators have reportedly gathered significant information during the inquiry, leading to the addition of Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, three other individuals linked to the North-East Festival, namely Nayan Jyoti Das, Dipjyoti Roy, and Raktim Roy, have been summoned to the CID office for questioning. These three were reportedly very close to Shyamkanu Mahanta. Raktim Roy, in particular, had been closely monitoring Mahanta’s financial transactions related to the festival.

The CID continues to intensify its probe, examining all angles of the festival’s organisation and financial dealings as part of the ongoing investigation.

