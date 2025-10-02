Shyamkanu-Siddharth Denied Home Food in CID Lockup

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, currently held in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) lockup in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death, have not been allowed to have home-cooked meals, according to sources.

Both are being provided only the food supplied by the authorities.

Mahanta, despite being a close aide to several top ministers, bureaucrats, and even the Chief Minister, is spending the night in the lockup under the same conditions as any ordinary detainee.

His wife, Anita Deka Mahanta, visited the CID office on Wednesday night carrying several parcels of food, but she was denied access and refrained from making any comments.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Sharma, who was present at the location during Zubeen Garg’s death, was interrogated overnight by a Sub-Inspector while in the CID lockup. Both remain in custody as the investigation continues into the high-profile case.

