LIVE UPDATES: Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey Home: Expected in Assam by Sunday

The music world has been shaken by the tragic news that renowned singer Zubeen Garg is no more. Known for his unforgettable voice and iconic contribution to the music of Assam and beyond, Zubeen’s passing has left fans and admirers across the globe in deep shock.
The singer had travelled to Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. Earlier, he lost consciousness while scuba diving. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Singapore, where doctors fought tirelessly to save him. Despite their best efforts, he could not be revived.
Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise marks the end of an era for the music and cultural landscape of the Northeast. For millions, his songs were not just music but an emotion — a bridge connecting people to their roots and identity. Tributes have already begun pouring in as fans, fellow artists, and political leaders express their grief over this heartbreaking loss.
- Sep 19, 2025 17:26 IST
Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem in Progress at Singapore Civil Hospital
Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem is currently being conducted at Singapore Civil Hospital. If all formalities are completed smoothly, his body is expected to reach Assam by Saturday afternoon, said Anuj Kumar Baruah to Pratidin.
Baruah informed that following the incident on Friday, Zubeen’s mortal remains are now at Singapore Civil Hospital. He added that after completing certain formal procedures, the post-mortem is being carried out. Zubeen’s body will remain at the hospital overnight on Friday due to hospital formalities, after which arrangements will be made to bring him back to Assam.
Baruah also said that Zubeen had gone to the seaside with some members of the Singapore Assam Society, after which the accident occurred. Notably, Zubeen was scheduled to perform at the Northeast Festival on Sunday. All officials of the Northeast Festival are currently at the hospital, Baruah added.
He further clarified that none of the Northeast Festival officials were with Zubeen at the time of the incident.
- Sep 19, 2025 18:13 IST
Shyamkanu Mahanta Speaks from Singapore on Zubeen Garg’s Tragic Demise
Shyamkanu Mahanta has, for the first time reacted to Zubeen Garg’s death. In an interview with PratidinTime, he said the sudden incident left everyone shocked. He is currently at Singapore Civil Hospital, overseeing all necessary arrangements personally.
Mahanta clarified that Zubeen had no official engagement with the North East Festival on Saturday. Instead, he had rented a private boat to spend time with the Assamese community on an island in Singapore, where the tragic accident occurred during an adventure sport activity. Mahanta added that Zubeen had a seizure at that time, as later confirmed by doctors.
He also revealed that Zubeen’s manager informed him about the incident, and consequently, all North East Festival events have been cancelled. Zubeen had been very eager to perform at this year’s festival, which is why he was invited to Singapore and had planned to spend some time with the Assamese community there before his scheduled performance.
- Sep 19, 2025 17:54 IST
"Zubeen Garg’s voice captivates; he is more than a name—he is an emotion":ULFA (Independent)
- Sep 19, 2025 17:48 IST
Zubeen Garg’s Co-Artist Alleges Lapses in Safety Ahead of His Death
Sweety Das, Zubeen Garg’s co-artist has raised serious concerns over the circumstances leading to the singer’s untimely death. In a social media post, she revealed that Zubeen had been undergoing treatment for seizure attacks over the past 3–4 years and was physically unfit for adventure sports.
Das alleged that proper permissions and a medical team were not in place during his recent activity in Singapore, holding those who accompanied him responsible for his death. She suggested that the incident may have been planned and criticized organizers for failing to ensure all safety criteria were met.
Representing Team Zubeen Garg North East Festival, Das urged the people of Assam to demand evidence-based answers regarding the tragic event.Read the Official Statement Here
- Sep 19, 2025 16:58 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Mourns Zubeen Garg, Calls Death an Irreparable Loss
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed deep grief over the untimely death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, calling him a “great devotee of music” whose creations have enriched every moment of life.
Gogoi said Garg’s sudden demise is an irreparable loss for Assam and the entire Indian music fraternity. The singer tragically lost his life in a scuba diving accident while attending the Fourth Northeast India Festival in Singapore.
He prayed for the departed soul of Zubeen Garg and wished strength for his grieving family and the people of Assam to cope with this immense loss.
- Sep 19, 2025 16:30 IST
Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Likely to Arrive in Assam on Sunday
According to sources in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in direct communication with the Singapore government regarding the repatriation of singer Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains.
If all procedures are completed smoothly, Assam is expected to receive the body of the state’s beloved heartthrob by Sunday.
Official sources said necessary formalities in Singapore will take some time to be completed. In addition, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death will also be conducted there.
Once the procedures are cleared, arrangements will be made to bring his mortal remains to Assam by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The MEA has assured that it is maintaining constant coordination with Singapore to ensure all processes are expedited.
- Sep 19, 2025 16:29 IST
AASU to Hold Tribute Gathering for Zubeen Garg at Latashil Field
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will hold a public gathering at 6 PM at Latashil Field to pay tribute to Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg.”
- Sep 19, 2025 16:19 IST
CM Sarma Mourns Zubeen Garg, Assam’s Heartthrob, in Emotional Tribute
Regarding the death of Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on Facebook:
“This is unimaginable, unbelievable, and utterly unexpected. I am at a loss for words to share the heartbreaking news that our beloved Zubeen Garg is no more. My heart trembles as countless memories of the Zubeen era flash before my eyes.
Zubeen, whose magical voice enchanted every generation, was loved immensely by the people. His art transcended boundaries, carving a unique identity that was solely his own. It is beyond belief that such a magical voice has fallen silent forever.
Yet, Zubeen, you will live on among us through your thousands of creations. Wherever you are, may you be at peace, Zubeen.”
- Sep 19, 2025 16:02 IST
CM Himanta Sarma Halts BTC Campaign After News of Zubeen Garg’s Death
Amid his hectic campaign schedule for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma abruptly halted his programme late last night after receiving the tragic news of singer Zubeen Garg’s death.
According to sources, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita conveyed the news to the Chief Minister over the phone, following which Sarma immediately called off his campaign events.
- Sep 19, 2025 15:59 IST
Assam Officials Takes Steps to Repatriate Body of Heartthrob Zubeen Garg
- Sep 19, 2025 15:54 IST
Formalities Underway in Singapore for Repatriation of Singer Zubeen Garg
The circumstances of the accident of Zubeen Garg are under investigation. The Singapore authorities are conducting an inquiry, and only after completing all formalities will arrangements be made to send the artist’s mortal remains back home.
Meanwhile, the Assam government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and the Ministry is coordinating with Singapore to complete all necessary formalities for the repatriation process.
- Sep 19, 2025 15:49 IST
Not Just a Singer, But a Home
He left us too soon. But the songs will stay. The feeling will stay. And every time we hear his voice again, it’ll remind us that legends don’t really go away. They just change form.
- Sep 19, 2025 15:48 IST
The singer was in Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival
