Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Wife Anita Barred from Bringing Him Home Cooked Meals

Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in Zubeen Garg’s death, is currently held in custody by the CBI.

His wife, Anita Deka Mahanta, visited the CID office on Wednesday night carrying parcels of food for him, but was denied access by the authorities.

She reportedly attempted again today to deliver some home-cooked food, but was once again turned away by the SIT team.

According to sources, Mahanta is reportedly under mental strain and has been denied home-cooked meals. He is being provided only with the food supplied by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Sharma, another accused of the Zubeen Garg case and who was present at the location during Zubeen Garg’s death, was interrogated overnight by a Sub-Inspector while in the CID lockup. Both Shyamkanu and Siddharth remain in custody as the investigation continues into the high-profile case.

Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta Mentally Strained as CID Intensifies Investigation