Sigh of Relief for Citizens as Guwahati Jal Board to Resume Water Supply Tomorrow

Soon after Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania assured the citizens of Guwahati that Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) water supply to be resuming from June 5, the Guwahati Jal Board on Sunday took to Twitter confirming the same.
“We are pleased to bring to the attention of our valued consumers and stakeholders that Guwahati Jal Board shall resume water supply from 5th of June, 2023 onwards as per timings mentioned here. We regret inconvenience caused till then,” the statement from Jal Board reads.
Notably, due to the water pipeline burst incident in Kharguli area, of late, the JICA water supply was suspended by the Guwahati Jal Board as technical experts of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) were examining the fault in the process along with the entire infrastructure. The repair work will reportedly start once all tests and monitoring work is completed.
On the other hand, reacting to the transport department’s recent decision to seize private vehicles supplying water, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Saturday said that as severe heat wave gripped Guwahati city and triggered a drinking water crisis; thus, he had requested the transport department to halt their drives against the private vehicles supplying water for the time being.
“Based on a High Court order, the transport department had launched the drive against these private vehicles, but, since there is a scarcity in the city after the water pipeline burst incident in the Kharguli area. I had a word with the DC Kamrup Metro and DTO Transport and have requested them to halt their operation for the time being. I am being informed that these private vehicles have no authentic permit for supplying water, but since there has been a widespread water scarcity, on humanitarian grounds, we must allow them to supply water,” said Mayor Mrigen Sarania to Pratidin Time.
Sarania further assured that the private water suppliers that GMC will look into their concerns and grievances once the issue of water is resolved in the city.