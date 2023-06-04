Sigh of Relief for Citizens as Guwahati Jal Board to Resume Water Supply Tomorrow

“Based on a High Court order, the transport department had launched the drive against these private vehicles, but, since there is a scarcity in the city after the water pipeline burst incident in the Kharguli area. I had a word with the DC Kamrup Metro and DTO Transport and have requested them to halt their operation for the time being. I am being informed that these private vehicles have no authentic permit for supplying water, but since there has been a widespread water scarcity, on humanitarian grounds, we must allow them to supply water,” said Mayor Mrigen Sarania to Pratidin Time.