Silchar Youth Absconding After Raping Minor in Guwahati

In a sensational incident, serious allegations have been leveled against a youth for raping a minor girl in Guwahati, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to sources, a youth identified as Nazimmudin allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Hatigaon.
Initial reports have stated that the incident occurred at the Classic Apartment situated in Hatigaon’s Sijubari area.
Reportedly, Nazimmudin was employed as a driver for a family. A case has been registered in this regard. Though the accused is currently absconding, the Hatigaon police have launched search operations to nab him.
Nazimmudin hails from Silchar in Cachar district, sources added.