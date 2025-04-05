Silsako Beel Rejuvenation Project Secures ₹213 Crore Central Assistance

Guwahati’s Silsako Beel is set to undergo rejuvenation and bioremediation under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) - Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) - Repair, Renovation, and Restoration (RRR) scheme, with the Central government approving an assistance of ₹213.30 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Minister C.R. Paatil for accepting the state’s proposal and facilitating the financial support.

In a tweet, Sarma stated that the project follows Assam’s efforts to remove encroachments from the vital wetland and will now benefit from substantial central assistance.

According to an official communication from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Government of Assam had proposed the rejuvenation of Silsako Beel at an estimated cost of ₹237 crore. The competent authority has approved ₹213.30 crore, which accounts for 90% of the estimated cost.

To facilitate the release of funds, the state is required to submit a proposal in line with the RRR guidelines issued in January 2022 to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) Regional Office in Guwahati. Additionally, documents detailing the water spread area and a certificate confirming that the water body is free from encroachments must be submitted.

This development marks a significant step towards restoring the ecological balance of Silsako Beel, which has faced challenges due to urbanization and encroachment.

