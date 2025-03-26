Assam CM Meets Union Minister In Delhi to Discuss Jal Jeevan Mission, Restoration of Silsako Beel

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss key water management projects in the state.

According to an official statement, the 30-minute meeting focused on the rejuvenation of Silsako Beel, a vital wetland in Assam, and various initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Both leaders extensively deliberated on strategies for restoring Silsako Beel and enhancing water supply and management infrastructure under the flagship mission.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma took to social media platform X, stating: "Had a very productive meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil Ji in New Delhi today. We discussed plans for the rejuvenation of Silsako Beel and other key issues related to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam."

