Silsako Eviction: GMDA Engineer Held Captive by Agitating Locals, Police Deployed

A woman from the crowd addressed the media, stating, "The police's presence in our area prompted all of us to gather here, and we have established a boundary to prevent any legal authority from carrying out the eviction. We will not allow our homes to be taken away. We have resided in this place for a significant period, and if necessary, we are prepared to risk our lives by standing in front of the JCB (earthmover). The government must pay heed to our concerns and take appropriate action."