Silsako Eviction: GMDA Engineer Held Captive by Agitating Locals, Police Deployed

Situation turned tense in Guwahati’s Silsako locality on Friday after a GMDA (Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority) engineer was held captive by an agitated crowd over an eviction drive in the area.
According to reports, the engineer had arrived at the location to assess the progress of the ongoing work. However, upon his arrival, the officer's vehicle was blocked by an angry crowd, creating a heated situation. The Dispur police were immediately notified and dispatched to the scene to diffuse the tension.
The incident appears to be related to an eviction dispute in Silsako, as the crowd obstructed the authorities' efforts to carry out the eviction. The situation remains tense as the legal authorities work to restore order.
A woman from the crowd addressed the media, stating, "The police's presence in our area prompted all of us to gather here, and we have established a boundary to prevent any legal authority from carrying out the eviction. We will not allow our homes to be taken away. We have resided in this place for a significant period, and if necessary, we are prepared to risk our lives by standing in front of the JCB (earthmover). The government must pay heed to our concerns and take appropriate action."
Earlier on May 28, the state government began a four-day-long eviction drive at Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district to clear an 'encroached' animal corridor.
Notably, the Orang National Park is shared by both Sonitpur and Darrang districts.
The Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district, Deba Kumar Mishra, informed all the areas that are to be covered by the eviction drive are riverine areas in the district.