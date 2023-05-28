Assam: Eviction Drive Begins in Orang National Park

Amid heavy security, the state government has begun a four-day-long eviction drive at Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday to clear an 'encroached' animal corridor.
According to sources, the eviction drive started at 8 am today amid heavy security in Sonitpur district. After completing the eviction drive in the district, the drive will be then carried out in Darrang district.
Notably, the Orang National Park is shared by both Sonitpur and Darrang districts.
The Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district, Deba Kumar Mishra, informed all the areas that are to be covered by the eviction drive are riverine areas in the district.
He was quoted by PTI saying, “Eviction drive was carried out in five char areas today and it will be done in another four such spots on Monday. The drive went off smoothly today.”
The DC said that majority of the 800 families residing the encroached land had already cleared the area before the launch of the eviction drive.
It is learned that the administration is targeting to clear over 13,000 acres in the national park during the operation, of which more than 6,800 acres are in Sonitpur.
Earlier on May 26, the DC of Darrang district, Munindra Nath Ngatey said that the people who are to be evicted from their homes will be given land in Morigaon and offered employment opportunities.