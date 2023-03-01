Silsako Eviction: TMC Demands Resettlement of Displaced People

The Assam Trinamool Congress on Wednesday visited the victims of Silsako eviction drive in Guwahati and demanded immediate resettlement of the displaced people..

According to a press release by TMC, a delegation team led by the party’s media department chairman Dilip Kumar Sarma visited the evicted area of the city to assess the situation of the victims.

The delegation team distributed food among the helpless people.

Witnessing the situation of the helpless people, Dilip Sarma criticized the government’s inhuman act.

Sarma said, “Today, the BJP government is oppressing the indigenous people in an inhumane way. They didn’t even give time to the evicted people to take out their required items from the home.”

“The government should show us by evicting the neighbouring states who have encroached on our lands at border area,” he added.

He further said, “The HSLC and HS examinations are going on. The government doesn’t have time to track how many students are in difficult situations due to this eviction.”

“We condemn this inhumane act and demand for immediate resettlement of the displaced people,” Sarma said.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce about of proposed project in Silsako lake to make it the largest of Assam.

He said, “Assam will soon have the largest lake at Silsako. A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati.”

It may be mentioned that last Monday, authorities conducted an eviction drive at Silsako and forcibly removed around 300 families and destroyed two temples to prevent the encroachment of government land in the state.

On the other hand, CM Sarma instructed DC of Kamrup (Metro) to take necessary measures to shift Hotel Zinger, and other such institutions.