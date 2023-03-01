Silsako Lake to be Created on Lines of Kankariya Lake: Assam CM Clarifies

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that the pictures shown were an attempt to divert the attention from the inhumane eviction.

He wrote, “The photos are apparently of Gopi Talav and Kankaria Lake at Gujarat. This is a gimmick to divert the attention from the inhumane eviction of the indigenous people towards some lofty goal which are unsustainable in the long run.”

The spokesperson of the party Gyanashree Bora also alleged CM Sarma of fooling people. She wrote, “@himantabiswa How long will u fool d people of Assam? To divert people’s attention from d suicide of an evicted man, Assam CM tweeted two photos to display d govt’s ambitious plans for Silsako Beel. Well, it turns out that the photos are of Gopi Talav & Kankaria Lake in Gujarat”