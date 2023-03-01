Silsako Lake to be Created on Lines of Kankariya Lake: Assam CM Clarifies

Soon after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the proposed model of Silsako Lake in Guwahati, opposition parties and several people have raised questions that the CM has used pictures of Gopi Talav and Kankaria Lake situated in Gujarat.
However, the CM has clarified in this matter by replying to a twitter user’s tweet, “You are right. We are trying to model the proposed Silsako lake on the lines of the Kankariya Lake. However, we will have lots of local elements and traditional flavor in our proposed lake in Guwahati.”
Meanwhile, Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that the pictures shown were an attempt to divert the attention from the inhumane eviction.
He wrote, “The photos are apparently of Gopi Talav and Kankaria Lake at Gujarat. This is a gimmick to divert the attention from the inhumane eviction of the indigenous people towards some lofty goal which are unsustainable in the long run.”
The spokesperson of the party Gyanashree Bora also alleged CM Sarma of fooling people. She wrote, “@himantabiswa How long will u fool d people of Assam? To divert people’s attention from d suicide of an evicted man, Assam CM tweeted two photos to display d govt’s ambitious plans for Silsako Beel. Well, it turns out that the photos are of Gopi Talav & Kankaria Lake in Gujarat”
On Tuesday, CM Sarma took to Twitter to announce about of proposed project in Silsako lake to make it the largest of Assam.
He said, “Assam will soon have the largest lake at Silsako. A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati.”
It may be mentioned that last Monday, authorities conducted an eviction drive at Silsako and forcibly removed around 300 families and destroyed two temples to prevent the encroachment of government land in the state.
On the other hand, CM Sarma instructed DC of Kamrup (Metro) to take necessary measures to shift Hotel Zinger, and other such institutions.