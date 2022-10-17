Simulation Lab: Centre of Excellence Inaugurated

For the first time in Northeast India, the Simulation Lab: Centre of Excellence was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr N.C. Talukdar and Dean of Studies, Professor Bandana Dutta at the Assam Down Town University in Guwahati.

The inaugural session started with an inaugural address by Prof Dr Manashi Sengupta, Dean (Faculty of Nursing), AdtU and the session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Abhijit Dutta, Associate Dean (Faculty of Paramedical Sciences), AdtU.

The university had been mulling over the introduction of the simulation lab since 2020 and after much brainstorming and visits to renowned simulation labs across the country, the same was eventually set up at the Assam Down Town University.

The Simulation Lab is a new state-of-the-art facility that has been installed to bridge the gap between theory and practice and enable students to apply relevant skills and knowledge without jeopardizing patient safety and autonomy and to strengthen their procedural skills.