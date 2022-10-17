Google Signs MoU with Assam Govt to Promote Digital Growth & Development

Google on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government to support and accelerate the mission to promote digital growth and development in the state.

Under this new initiative, Google will collaborate with the Assam Government’s Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) to strengthen their school digitization efforts with digital learning tools and solutions to aid teaching and learning, while also promoting the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to school children through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program.

Google will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Assam’s youth in collaboration with the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I thank Google for its steadfast support and commitment to Assam over the years, and for supporting our efforts to accelerate digital literacy across communities. Digital-led technology and governance are cornerstones in our vision for transforming Assam and making its economy amongst the country’s leading growth drivers. We are delighted to collaborate with Google to bring the best of digital tools and technology to classrooms across the State and create new skilling opportunities. These programmes will go a long way in empowering our children and our youth in developing critical skills and for wider job and career opportunities.”

Elaborating on the MoU, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India, said, “This MOU is another step in our long collaboration with the Assam government to bring the benefits of digital tools and technology to communities across the State, and to assist its mission for technology-driven holistic development. We are pleased to support the Assam government in its most recent endeavor to thoughtfully integrate digital technologies into classrooms, modernizing education for the next generation, while also building awareness about online safety so children can reap the benefits of the internet. We look forward to working together as we accelerate digital adoption and unlock the value of the internet for children and youth, setting them on a path of growth and equipping them with essential training and skill-sets to succeed in the fast growing digital economy of India.”