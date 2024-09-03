Singer Kakoli Pathak Detained For Questioning Over Alleged Extortion

A female Assamese singer has been detained for questioning by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell for allegedly blackmailing disgraced Diphu Medical College associate professor Dr Mridupaban Nath. This comes amid ongoing investigations into Dr Nath over his alleged disproportionate assets.
On Tuesday, the sleuths detained Kakoli Pathak, an Assamese singer over the matter. She is thought to have links to Dr Mridupaban Nath, whose registration was previously cancelled by the Assam Council of Medical Registration.
As per reports, Kakoli Pathak had forced Dr Nath for marriage even after knowing that he was already married. This reportedly led to estrangement between him and his wife. However, when Dr Nath refused to marry her following his divorce, Pathak filed an FIR with Dispur Police Station.
Later on, she held this as leverage over Dr Mridupaban Nath, extorting Rs 1 crore from him along with a flat in Guwahati and a car to withdraw the case. The CM Vigilance cell detained her today to find out what else she took from Dr Nath.
Notably, Dr Nath's first wife accused him of bigamy. According to her, he remarried before divorcing her, regarding which she registered a case against him.
Last month, the Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell raided his residence following allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to his income.
In the wake of the ongoing investigations against him, the state's medical registration council cancelled his registration for six months. Moreover, he was asked to submit his registration documents within a week.
The sleuths also recovered cash amounting to Rs 8 to 9 lakhs during the raids at his home. The officials had to use cash-counting machines used in banks for the process. He also reportedly owns shares in several private hospitals.
Dr Mridu Paban Nath is an associate professor at Diphu Medical College's Department of Anaesthesiology. He had been suspended some time ago due to negligence in performing his duty.