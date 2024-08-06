Assam Doctor's Registration Cancelled Over Dishonest Earnings

Assam Council of Medical Registration has cancelled the registration of Dr Mridu Paban Nath following investigations into his alleged disproportionate assets.
The Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell raided his residence on Tuesday after allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.
In the wake of the ongoing investigations against him, the state's medical registration council cancelled his registration for six months. Moreover, he has been asked to submit his registration documents within the next week.
Meanwhile, the sleuths have recovered cash amounting to Rs 8 to 9 lakhs during the raids at his home. The officials had to use cash counting machines used in banks for the process.
Notably, Dr Mridu Paban Nath is an associate professor at Diphu Medical College's Department of Anaesthesiology. Apart from disproportionate assets, he has been accused of bigamy. According to his first wife, he remarried before divorce with her, regarding which a case was registered against him.
Moreover, he had been suspended some time ago due to negligence in performing his duty. He also reportedly owns shares in several private hospitals.