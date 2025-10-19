“SIT Probe Appears Politically Influenced” – APCC President Questions Investigation

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday paid tribute to the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, highlighting the enduring influence of his voice and vision on Assamese society.

Gogoi said, “This was not a time to celebrate. Our beloved artist left us far too early. The people are lost in grief. We are seeking the truth about what happened. Even one month after his passing, the impact he had on Assamese society continues to resonate. He led society fearlessly and remained steadfast in his ideals, which were rooted in love for Assam. If he were still with us, he would have taught us many things. We must continue to demand justice and truth, not politics.”

Though Zubeen Garg was largely non-political, Gogoi described him as “one of the most powerful and influential leaders of Assamese society.” He added, “His voice spoke the truth about our society. It was direct and pure, reflecting his responsibility towards the people and his ethno-nationalist ideology. He loved nature, and his work carried the dreams of a better Assam, inspired by legends like Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.”

Gogoi also addressed the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, stressing the need for full transparency. “All details related to the accused must be made public immediately. There should be no hidden tactics to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma,” he said.

He expressed concern over the pace and direction of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, suggesting that the process appears influenced by political considerations. “It seems that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma formed the SIT to protect his relations with the accused. As a result, the investigation is taking longer than expected and is not progressing on the right track. Many legal experts have now started questioning this approach,” Gogoi added.

Concluding his remarks, Gogoi urged the community and authorities to work towards fulfilling the vision of a “Bor Axom” — a prosperous Assam — as envisioned by cultural icons like Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

