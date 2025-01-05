Six Bikes Set Ablaze in Guwahati; Suspect on the Run

In a shocking incident near the Geetamandir area of Guwahati, six motorcycles were set on fire by a miscreant late Saturday night. Five of the bikes were completely destroyed in the blaze, and the fire also caused damage to a nearby namghar.

Advertisment

According to sources, police arrived at the scene promptly after receiving reports about the incident. Authorities have identified the primary suspect behind the act: a young man named Biswajeet Patgiri from Kailash Nagar, who is currently on the run.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which has helped the city police trace the suspect’s identity. While Patgiri's whereabouts remain unknown, his father, Kamaleshwar Patgiri, has been detained by the police for questioning in connection with the case.