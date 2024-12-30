Anti-1971 Jamaat Trying To Fish In Troubled Waters: BNP Leader Rizvi

Masum Billah, Dhaka

Advertisment

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Awami League looted and took over a bank before 5 August while an Islamic party took control of a bank after 5 August.

He said not only the neighbouring country is smearing propaganda but also one or two political parties want to fish in troubled waters. Jamaat-e-Islami, which was against the 1971 liberation war, is trying to fish in troubled waters.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the remarks after paying homage at the grave of martyred president Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said the July revolution is an outcome of the non-stop movement of 16 years. 97 people were martyred in this movement and their contribution fuelled fire to the nation.

Rizvi said many took over banks becoming the successors of the S Alam who carried out embezzlement during the Sheikh Hasina regime. Many are labelling BNP. A certain party has occupied many things including tenders and terminals at various places. People know who severed tendons. The anti-1971 Jamaat is trying to fish in troubled waters, he added.

The BNP leader said Jamaat does politics with Islam but the meaning of Islam is not to betray repeatedly. BNP never backed off from its commitment to the people. BNP never swayed on the question of democracy from 1971 to 5 August. Jamaat wants to forgive Sheikh Hasina to improve relations with India, he alleged.

Also Read: Bangladesh Students’ Group Wants Abolition of 1972 Constitution