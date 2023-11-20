Six-Mile Murder Case: Assam Police, CID Collect Finger-Print Evidence from Crime Scene

The Assam Police and Crime Investigation Department (CID) collected finger print evidence from the crime scene at Purbasa Apartment in Guwahati's Six-Mile area on Monday.
Nearly two hours, the investigating teams have re-inspected the crime scene and collected detailed evidences for clues.
The prime accused in the case Mani Khan will be produced before the court by Dispur Police on Tuesday.
As per sources, Khan is likely to be brought to the crime scene to recreate the sequence once before moving to court.
Earlier today, Mani Khan was detained by Dispur Police in Guwahati. This was after they surfed through the CCTV footage obtained from the Purbasa apartment where the body of one Anju Dorjee was recovered dead under mysterious circumstances last November 12, 2023.
Officials said that they went through the CCTV footage dating back to 15 days to locate the accused. Initially, they could not find any clue as to who was behind the death of the woman.
Mani Khan was detained from Guwahati itself, said the police. According to the information received, the Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah was present at Hatigaon Police Station late last night along with other top police officials.