SKAT Performed Air Show in Guwahati Today

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performed a spectacular air show in the skies of Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Air Show event took place in Lachit Ghat at 10 am.

The program is held on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event and tweeted, “Was witness to a stupendous show by IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team in their Hawk Mk 132s over Lachit Ghat, Guwahati in presence of Hon First Lady of Assam Smt Prem Mukhi ji. My gratitude to @IAF_MCC for organising this beautiful event in Guwahati.”

Notably, Wing Commander Rupam Bardoloi, hailing from Guwahati was also in the squadron.

Suryakiran is an aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force. The SKAT was formed in 1996 and is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF.

The team is uniquely categorized because of being one of the few nine aircraft formation Aerobatic teams in the world.