Meghalaya’s First 5-Star Hotel ‘Taj Vivanta’ to be Inaugurated on Oct 14

Crowborough Hotel in Meghalaya, which has been rechristened as Taj Vivanta Shillong will be inaugurated on October 14.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday.

Earlier, the chief minister had announced that the hotel would be inaugurated on September 7.

Addressing media, Sangma said that it will be a soft launch but the dates have been fixed for October 14.

He said, “The Taj Team after an inspection made more observations and asked for 5-10 days more to add those requirements.”

It may be mentioned that, the Crowborough Hotel was left abandoned for 36 years, and will be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong, making it Meghalaya’s first five Star Hotel.

The hotel consists of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop. Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.