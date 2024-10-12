"Smooth Durga Idol Immersion Process So Far": Guwahati CP

Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah on Saturday extended his best wishes for the festive season and highlighted that a smooth Durga idol immersion is underway across the city, with no issues concerning traffic or vehicular movement.
Speaking to media persons while monitoring the immersion process today, CP Diganta Barah stated that a significant idol immersion is expected tomorrow and that traffic diversions will be implemented accordingly.
CP Bora said, "Currently, everything is proceeding smoothly with the immersion process. So far, there have been no problems with transportation."
Bora also noted that a substantial idol immersion will take place at Pandu and Lachit Ghats, emphasizing, "We have made the necessary arrangements to ensure that the immersions happen in an orderly manner, just as they have during the previous days of the festival."
He also urged people to carry forward the upcoming immersion process in an orderly and disciplined manner, allowing everyone to celebrate the festivities without any disruption.