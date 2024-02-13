Smuggler Nabbed With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 15 Lakh At Khanapara

In a major drug haul in Guwahati's Khanapara late on Monday night, a sizeable consignment of illegal narcotics estimated to be worth around Rs 15 lakhs was seized and one person was arrested.
Based on specific information, officials set up a checkpoint at Khanapara, the entrance to Guwahati city. During routine checking, a Swift car was stopped and searched by the officials.
The police said that smugglers have become ingineous these days. The initial search did not reveal a thing, however, as the police started digging further, they came across an artificially created secret chamber inside the car.
Upon cracking open the chamber, there were a total of 15 soap cases containing brown sugar. The seized consignment was weighed by the officials which came out to be around 184 grams.
According to the police, the estimated worth of the seized brown sugar in the illicit drug markets is around Rs 15 lakhs. Apart from the drugs, the police seized the vehicle, bearing registration number MN 01 AK 5059 which was intercepted at the checkpoint.
The driver of the car, identified as one Mohammad Minnajuddin, was also arrested on charges of smuggling contraband narcotics and further legal action against him was initiated.
Meanwhile, officials further informed that smuggled consignment was coming in from Imphal in neighbouring state Manipur and was meant to be delivered to buyers in Guwahati.
A detailed probe regarding the matter has also been launched as the police suspect a larger nexus at place.