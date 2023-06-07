Sonapur Accident: Gas Tanker Leakage Brought Under Control

A major mishap seems to have been averted after a gas leakage from an overturned tanker truck in Assam’s Sonapur was successfully stopped by a team of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
After three long hours of struggle, the team of IOCL was able to seal the leakage, thwarting a potentially deadly crisis.
The incident was reported from Patharkuchi area in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city where the gas tanker met with an accident following which gas started emitting from it, further endangering the vicinity.
Sources said that the vehicle lost control and crossed over the divider before overturning on the opposite lane. The driver of the tanker sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.