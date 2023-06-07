Tension Prevails as Gas Tanker Meets With Accident in Assam’s Sonapur

Tension prevailed as a loaded gas tanker met with an accident after which gas started leaking from the vehicle in Assam’s Sonapur on Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported in Patarkuchi where the driver of the vehicle lost control and crossed over the divider. After the accident, gas was seen leaking from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries.
The locals are in fear as there is a risk of facing a terrible situation at any moment because gas is seen leaking from the vehicle.
Meanwhile, fire tenders along with police have rushed to the spot and are making efforts to stop the leakage and bring the situation under control.
Further details awaited.