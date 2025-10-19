Sonapur Becomes a Sanctuary of Music and Prayer for Zubeen Garg

A month has passed since the untimely demise of Assam’s musical icon, Zubeen Garg, yet his presence continues to resonate across Sonapur. On the occasion of his monthly death anniversary, the Zubeen Garg Memorial Grounds transformed into what devotees described as a “second Vaikunthpuri,” a heavenly abode echoing devotion and remembrance.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with family members, led the homage with heartfelt reverence. Around the memorial, the air was filled with the melodious strains of the flute as 200 flutists came together to perform ‘Mayabini’, enveloping the Sonapur skies in a divine musical embrace. The notes of Harinam (chanting of Lord’s name) reverberated across the grounds, sanctifying the land and creating an atmosphere of spiritual devotion.

The memorial drew thousands of admirers and devotees, all united in grief, prayer, and remembrance of the beloved singer. For an entire month, the grounds had remained silent and serene, but the anniversary breathed life back into Zubeen’s legacy. From the ethereal flute melodies to the unified chants of Harinam, the memorial became a vibrant space of collective mourning, reflection, and homage.

Attendees described the day as “a fusion of music, devotion, and memory”, where each note of the flute, each chant, and each heartfelt tribute seemed to carry Zubeen’s spirit across the Sonapur skies. For fans and family alike, the Zubeen Garg Memorial is more than a resting place—it is a sacred space where music, devotion, and love converge, immortalizing the legacy of Assam’s musical prodigy.