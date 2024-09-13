Sonapur Eviction Clash: 11 Rushed to GMCH, One in ICU After Surgery

The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Abhijit Sarma on Friday disclosed the details of the injured individuals who were shifted to GMCH late Thursday night following a violent clash between police personnel and the public during an eviction drive in Assam's Sonapur.
He revealed that 11 patients had been admitted, including three police officers and eight members of the public.
The clash resulted in several firearm injuries and physical assaults, leading to hospitalizations.
Sarma informed the media that one of the most severely injured, Tafish Ali, aged 19, had undergone surgery and is currently in the ICU. Tafish Ali, a resident of Sonapur, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including a 1 cm x 1 cm bullet entry wound on his anterior abdominal wall and another wound on his buttock. He was diagnosed with multiple perforations in the jejunum and ileum, along with a perforation in the sigmoid colon, leading to hemoperitoneum. He was operated on for resection and anastomosis of the affected sections.
Sarma noted, “Tafish Ali is in critical condition but receiving intensive care.”
In addition to Tafish, Surman Ali, aged 27, from Kachutoli, Sonapur, sustained a bullet injury to his right thigh. He underwent surgery for the repair of soft tissue damage and is currently stable in GMCH, admitted under the Surgery Unit VI in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU).
Ayesha Khatun, 40, from Sonapur, was also injured by gunfire and sustained a soft tissue injury to her left thigh. She, too, underwent surgery for wound exploration and closure and is now recovering in the RICU.
Ramjan Ali, 27, from Kachutoli, Sonapur, was admitted after suffering from inhalation of toxic fumes. He is being treated in Surgery Unit VI for difficulty in breathing, with his oxygen saturation measured at 89%. Another injured individual, Jahirul Ali, 16, sustained firearm injuries to his right lower limb and is currently under orthopedic care on the second floor of the GMCH.
Two more victims, Mafidul Islam, aged 17, and Muktar Ali, aged 23, both from Sonapur, suffered gunshot wounds and soft tissue injuries. Mafidul, with a wound around his left elbow, and Muktar, with injuries to his arm and left thigh, are being treated under Orthopedic Unit 3 and Surgery Unit VI, respectively. Similarly, Anjul Ali, 24, sustained lacerations to his right leg following a gunshot wound and is also under the care of Surgery Unit VI.
In addition to the civilian injuries, three police personnel were admitted. Dipen Gogoi, 54, from Khetri, Kamrup Metro, suffered both gunshot wounds and physical assault injuries. He is currently being treated for lacerations to his cheek and multiple contusions on his chin, shoulder, and back.
Manash Jyoti Chutia, 21, also sustained gunshot wounds to his cheek and is undergoing further investigations at GMCH.
The third injured police officer, Budheswar Pegu, 25, from Gohpur, was physically assaulted during the clash and is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries under Surgery Unit VI.
Dr. Sarma confirmed that all patients, except Tafish Ali, are currently stable and undergoing treatment at GMCH.