Sonapur Eviction Clash: 11 Rushed to GMCH, One in ICU After Surgery

Sarma informed the media that one of the most severely injured, Tafish Ali, aged 19, had undergone surgery and is currently in the ICU. Tafish Ali, a resident of Sonapur, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including a 1 cm x 1 cm bullet entry wound on his anterior abdominal wall and another wound on his buttock. He was diagnosed with multiple perforations in the jejunum and ileum, along with a perforation in the sigmoid colon, leading to hemoperitoneum. He was operated on for resection and anastomosis of the affected sections.