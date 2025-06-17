Sonapur Hills Ravaged by Night Mining Despite CM’s Excavation Ban

Even as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered a complete halt to hill excavation activities across the state, illegal mining continues unchecked under the cover of darkness in Sonapur’s Moirakuchi area — allegedly with the covert support of certain forest officials.

In a blatant violation of the CM’s directive and despite the imposition of Section 144, hills in the Dimoria region are being clandestinely mined every night. The operation, according to sources, is being carried out in full knowledge of a forest officer with the surname Barman — reportedly a deputy ranger — who is accused of facilitating the illegal activity in exchange for hefty bribes.

Locals allege that the hill cutting, which is destroying the fragile ecology of the area, takes place regularly after sundown. “Every night, without fail, the hills are being hacked apart while we sleep. What’s worse, it’s happening with the full knowledge — and likely cooperation — of some forest officials,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to insiders, the accused officer collects around Rs 10,000 per night from the illegal mining operations. Shockingly, a portion of the illicit funds is allegedly funneled up to higher authorities, including the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of East Kamrup. DFO Ashok Deb Choudhury has reportedly turned a blind eye to the ongoing destruction, prompting further outrage among residents.

One concerned local voiced the community’s growing frustration: “At a time when the Chief Minister has ordered all hill excavation to stop, and Section 144 is in effect, we’re still seeing our hills torn apart in Dimoria. It’s heartbreaking. We are angry. Deputy Ranger Barman is at the center of this. He’s managing the entire operation and taking bribes. We urge the CM to take immediate action and order a full inquiry into this matter.”