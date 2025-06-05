"KAAC Chief Acts as Assam CM’s ATM, Fuelling Kaziranga Mining": Ripun Bora

In a scathing indictment of the Assam Government, former state Congress president Ripun Bora has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang of violating Supreme Court directives and facilitating illegal mining activities in ecologically sensitive areas around Kaziranga National Park.

Violation of Supreme Court Orders

Addressing a press conference, Bora cited the April 12, 2019 Supreme Court order in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 202/1995, which categorically restrained “all kinds of mining and related activities along the Kaziranga National Park and in the entire catchment area of rivers and streams originating in Karbi Anglong Hill ranges and flowing into Kaziranga, including the Tiger Reserve.” The order also prohibited any new construction within the nine identified animal corridors and directed the Assam Police to prevent illegal mining and transportation of mined minerals.

Despite these clear directions, Bora alleged that illegal stone mining has continued at more than 12 sites in Karbi Anglong with direct support from state authorities. “Tuliram Ronghang acts as the Chief Minister’s ATM, following him like a shadow. Together, they are responsible for the environmental destruction in Karbi Anglong,” he said.

Illegal Mining Licenses in Protected Areas

The controversy centres on mining licenses issued in the Parkup Hill region, which falls within the broader Kaziranga landscape. As per Congress claims, this area lies within the boundaries of the Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary, making any mining activity there a contempt of court.

A report submitted by the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) after a six-month investigation (December 2024 to May 2025) confirmed that KAAC had issued 10 illegal stone mining licenses in violation of the apex court’s 2019 order. Four of these quarries were located dangerously close to Borjuri Waterfalls, an ecologically sensitive zone.

The license holders named in the CEC report are:

Bidya Sing Engti – Nopani P.P. Land Stone M.C. Area Lip Terang – Langkhang P.P. Land Stone M.C. Area Bronson Terang – Nopani P.P. Land Stone M.C. Area Raju Engjai – Nopani Checkso Anglong Stone M.C. Area Mongal Sing Engti – Langkhang No. 2 P.P. Land Stone M.C. Area Sanjoy Phangcho – Langkhang Village P.P. Land Stone M.C. Area Kamal Sing Engjai – Nopani Sarthe Killing Gaon P.P. Land Stone Quarry Jiten Engti – Nopani Kaipho Anglong P.P. Land Stone M.C. Area Bhupen Killing – Nopani Sarthe Killing Gaon Stone Mining Permit Area Kadom Terangpi – Nopani Monsa Engti No.1 Stone M.C. Area

Although some licenses were temporarily suspended following objections, the CEC noted that none were cancelled outright.

Revocation of Eco-Sensitive Zone Notifications

On April 24, 2025, the Assam Government de-notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) status from eight protected areas, namely:

Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary

Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary

Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary

Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary

Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary

East Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary

North Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary

Congress alleges this move was deliberately made to benefit politically linked mining syndicates by opening up 3,600 sq km of formerly protected land.

The party recalled that the Supreme Court had earlier directed all state governments to notify ESZs around sanctuaries and warned that, failing this, a 10 km buffer zone would automatically be treated as ESZ.

High Court Allegedly Misled

Congress further alleged that two quarry operators obtained favourable orders from the Gauhati High Court to resume mining operations by concealing the 2019 Supreme Court order. The party claimed this amounted to misleading the judiciary and undermining the court’s authority.

Congress Demands CBI Probe and Legal Action

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has made the following demands:

A CBI investigation into illegal mining operations in Karbi Anglong and the coal mining scam in Dima Hasao.

Legal action against CEM Tuliram Ronghang for contempt of court.

Scrutiny of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s alleged role in facilitating these violations.

Immediate cancellation of all illegal mining licenses issued in defiance of Supreme Court orders.

Restoration of eco-sensitive zone notifications around Kaziranga and the eight de-notified sanctuaries.

Congress declared the issue to be not only an environmental emergency but also a grave constitutional and judicial violation, warning that unchecked mining threatens Kaziranga’s biodiversity, fragile ecosystem, and endangered wildlife.

“If voted to power in Assam in 2026,” the party said, “all those found guilty will be brought to justice.”

