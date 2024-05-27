South Point School Student Bags Dr Debapratim Purkayastha Scholarship

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sanitkam Hazarika, founder director of Asian Insititute of Management and former SEBA chief highlighted the multifaceted nature of management sciences, acknowledging its simplicity in some respects while emphasizing its intellectual complexity. He noted that understanding and teaching these intricate concepts require a sharp intellect, and commended Dr Debapratim Purkayastha for excelling in this domain, expressing pride in his remarkable contributions. Prof. Hazarika also remarked on the highly competitive nature of the field, where some of the brightest minds compete. He added that Dr Purkayastha's achievement of being the world's most-read author is a source of immense pride not only for the Assamese community but for the entire country.