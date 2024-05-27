South Point School Student Bags Dr Debapratim Purkayastha Scholarship

Abhilasha Mondal, an 11th standard student of South Point School, Guwahati was on Sunday presented with the Dr Debapratim Purkayastha Scholarship for meritorious students in a ceremony at Guwahati Press Club.
Mondal received a cash reward of amount Rs 22,000, a citation, and a certificate of excellence as part of the scholarship. The scholarship was given in association with the management of South Point School Guwahati.
The event was organised by the South Point English School Alumni 1993 in honour of their batchmate Dr Debapratim Purkayastha, who sadly passed away during the Covid-19 crisis in 2021.
The ceremony was inaugurated by Krishnanjan Chanda, Director and Principal of South Point School, with Prof Sanitkam Hazarika present as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sanitkam Hazarika, founder director of Asian Insititute of Management and former SEBA chief highlighted the multifaceted nature of management sciences, acknowledging its simplicity in some respects while emphasizing its intellectual complexity. He noted that understanding and teaching these intricate concepts require a sharp intellect, and commended Dr Debapratim Purkayastha for excelling in this domain, expressing pride in his remarkable contributions. Prof. Hazarika also remarked on the highly competitive nature of the field, where some of the brightest minds compete. He added that Dr Purkayastha's achievement of being the world's most-read author is a source of immense pride not only for the Assamese community but for the entire country.
Additionally, in a video message played during the event, Prof Sudhakar Rao, Director of ICFAI, highlighting the potential for India to lead globally in management sciences. He noted how Dr Purkayastha’s work has significantly contributed to the ICFAI Case Study Repository, now regarded as one of the best resources worldwide for both practitioners and students of management.
South Point School Principal, Krishnanjan Chanda reflected on Dr Debapratim's school life saying that he remembered a brilliant but introverted student. He acknowledged Dr Purkayastha's remarkable achievements in a niche of business academia. Chanda congratulated the alumni association consisting of friends and batchmates of Purkayastha for hosting the event and expressed desire to take the initiative forward.
Meanwhile, the alumni association of the Class of 93 felicitated 11 teachers of their time at the event attended by students and alumni of the school besides academicians from management science in the city. Dr Purkayastha's relatives were also present, while last year's scholarship recipient, Pritika Nath, who also attended, described how she has decided to use the prize money for her educational needs.
The event was anchored by Nandini Sen Das representing the South Point School Guwahati Alumni, Year of 1993. The scholarship aims to recognize and nurture young talent showing excellence in curricular and co-curricular activities.