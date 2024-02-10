Spa-Parlour Raid In Guwahati Unearths Illegal Sex Racket, Probe On

Panbazar Police in Guwahati on Saturday carried out a sudden raid at a spa and parlour over illegal activities being run from it after receiving several complaints over a long period of time.
As per reports, Sea Salt Spa & Unisex Parlour situated in Guwahati's Ulubari locality was raided by the police after receiving information of a sex racket involving young men and women operating illegally from the premises.
Officials said that the illegal activities had been going on for a long time and they had received many complaints in the past acting on which they raided the establishment.
During the sudden raid, officials caught several young women red-handed while on the act with men. As many as six men and women were caught inside a concealed and locked chamber at the parlour.
Officials further informed that some of the women belonged from other states as well, highlighting an interstate-racket at play.
Meanwhile, during the initial investigation after the bust, the police came across startling facts. According to them, the spa and parlour had GMC license for operating "extra" businesses from the same establishment. The incident brought to light GMC's misgivings.
For further investigation, the owner of the parlour, Nirmal Dutta was summoned by the police. More details are awaited.