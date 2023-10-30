Special Training On Scientific Maize Cultivation Held In Guwahati

A special technical training on scientific maize cultivation methods was organized at the Youth Development Center auditorium in Guwahati's Amingaon on Monday.
The training was organized by the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) under the District Agriculture Office, Kamrup in collaboration with ICAR-IIMR.
The training was held in the presence of about 30 progressive farmers from the district. The program provided technical training to the farmers on how to prepare the soil for maize cultivation, the use of quality seeds and seed sowing process, sowing rules, the required distance between two trees, the use of fertilizers and pesticides, etc.
In addition, awareness was raised among the farmers regarding the demand and market for maize cultivation besides answering the various questions of the farmers.
The program was attended by Research Associates (Maize) Bishal Ahlawat and Shyamli Mahajan of Kamrup and Nalbari Districts respectively, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Manas Pratim Mohanta, Business Coordinator Diwakar Mohudi, and other officers and employees of District Agriculture Office, Kamrup were present.