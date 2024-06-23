Special Unreserved Train Service Launched by NFR for Ambubachi Mela Pilgrims

To accommodate the anticipated surge of pilgrims flocking to the revered Kamakhya Temple for the ongoing Ambubachi Mela, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the launch of a special unreserved train service. This initiative aims to provide convenient and comfortable travel options for devotees and visitors during this significant religious event.
The special train, numbered 05674, will operate from Guwahati to Dalkhola on multiple dates: June 23rd, 24th, and 26th. Departing from Guwahati at 23:55 hours, the train is scheduled to arrive at Dalkhola at 09:15 hours the following day. In the return direction, train 05673 will depart from Dalkhola at 09:45 hours on June 24th, 25th, and 27th, reaching Guwahati at 19:30 hours on the same day. This arrangement ensures that pilgrims have ample opportunities to travel to and from the festival grounds.
Comprising a total of 20 coaches, the special train includes accommodations in Sleeper class and General sitting coaches. This diverse offering caters to the varied needs of passengers making the journey through key stations such as Kamakhya, Dudhnai, Goalpara Town, Abhayapuri, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tufanganj, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, New Changrabandha, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, and Kishanganj.
The introduction of this special train service underscores NFR's commitment to ensuring a seamless travel experience for devotees participating in the Ambubachi Mela. By facilitating convenient transportation options, NFR aims to alleviate the strain on existing transport infrastructure and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience. This initiative not only supports the spiritual journey of pilgrims but also promotes cultural exchange and communal harmony among visitors from diverse backgrounds.
As pilgrims prepare for their visit to the Ambubachi Mela, the special train service stands as a testament to NFR's proactive approach in meeting the travel demands of this significant religious gathering. With a focus on comfort, accessibility, and efficiency, NFR continues to play a pivotal role in enabling smooth and hassle-free travel experiences for pilgrims across the region.
For further details regarding ticket bookings and specific travel inquiries, passengers are advised to contact their nearest railway station or visit the official North Frontier Railway website.