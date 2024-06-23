Special Unreserved Train Service Launched by NFR for Ambubachi Mela Pilgrims

The special train, numbered 05674, will operate from Guwahati to Dalkhola on multiple dates: June 23rd, 24th, and 26th. Departing from Guwahati at 23:55 hours, the train is scheduled to arrive at Dalkhola at 09:15 hours the following day. In the return direction, train 05673 will depart from Dalkhola at 09:45 hours on June 24th, 25th, and 27th, reaching Guwahati at 19:30 hours on the same day. This arrangement ensures that pilgrims have ample opportunities to travel to and from the festival grounds.