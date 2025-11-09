Spectacular IAF Air Show Lights Up Guwahati Skies Over the Brahmaputra

The skies above the Brahmaputra turned into a breathtaking display of power and precision Today as the Indian Air Force (IAF) staged its first air show in Guwahati to mark the 93rd anniversary of Air Force Day.

The grand event took place at Lachit Ghat, drawing thousands of spectators from across the city and beyond.

Guwahati witnessed a rare aerial spectacle as more than 75 aircraft from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm,from seven different bases — Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra, and Panagarh.

The show featured some of the IAF’s most advanced and iconic aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage, MiG-29, Apache helicopters, IL-78 refuellers, and heavy transport giants like the C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) stole the spotlight with their synchronized formations, heart-stopping loops.

This year’s Air Force Day celebration carried the theme “Infallible, Impervious and Precise,” reflecting the operational excellence, discipline, and resilience of the IAF.

The event also marked a historic milestone — the first time Assam has hosted an Air Force Day celebration, making it a proud moment for the entire Northeast.

Special arrangements were made for students and residents of old-age homes to witness the performance up close, while others gathered at viewing points such as Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan to enjoy the show.

Zubeen Garg’s iconic song “Mayabini” played during one of the flypasts.

The two-hour spectacle — filled with precision flying, daring manoeuvres, and the thunderous roar of jet engines — showcased the unmatched capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The event was graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, along with senior Air Force officials and dignitaries from the state government.

The air show served as a reminder of the courage, discipline, and technical brilliance that define the nation’s air warriors.

