Today, 93rd Air Force Day Takes Flight Over Guwahati

The 93rd Air Force Day will be celebrated today, honouring the bravery and indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force personnel who safeguard the nation’s skies. The occasion also pays tribute to the courage and dedication of the air warriors who have contributed significantly to India’s defence.

As part of the celebrations, a special program has been organised at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. From 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, the skies above the city will witness a spectacular air show, showcasing the aerial manoeuvres of fighter jets and helicopters. Over 75 aircraft, including Rafale, MIG, and Sukhoi jets, will participate in the central event, thrilling spectators with their precision and agility.

The air show will also pay homage to Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, with his popular song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” accompanying the aerial display. Students from schools and colleges, as well as residents of old-age homes, have been invited to witness the performance. Enthusiasts can also view the flying display from Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan in Uzan Bazar or from the comfort of their homes.

For visitors, arrangements have been made at the premises of Ashwaklanta Mandir to enjoy the air show safely.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed across the city today and tomorrow. Commercial vehicles and heavy transport will not be allowed on HB Road, AT Road, DG Road, MG Road, B Baruah Road, and GNB Road from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Movement of handcarts and smaller vehicles along MG Road from Machkhowa Point to the Chief Justice’s Bungalow is also restricted during this period.

Only vehicles carrying valid permits issued by the Indian Air Force are allowed in the restricted zones between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm. Additionally, city buses travelling from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh will not be permitted to take the GS Road–AT Road–Athgaon–Panbazar–RBI route. No heavy vehicles coming from Jalukbari will be allowed entry into the city during the event.

The 93rd Air Force Day celebration promises a unique spectacle for Guwahati residents, combining patriotic fervor, aerial skill, and cultural homage in a memorable tribute to India’s air warriors.