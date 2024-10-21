Speculations Rise Amidst Grief: Guwahati Police Officer's Last WhatsApp Post Surfaces

A pall of gloom descended at the Bhangagarh police station after reports confirmed the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Archana Devi on Monday morning.
However, a photograph from her mobile phone’s WhatsApp, now circulating on social media, stating, “May be in another life,” is intensifying speculation around the circumstances of her tragic end.
While the timing of the post has not been officially confirmed, it is speculated that the picture was shared just before her accident in Sonapur.
SI Archana Devi, 28, had been battling life-threatening injuries following a severe road accident, which occurred during the intervening night of October 8-9, 2024. She sustained critical injuries in a collision between her vehicle and a parked truck in Sonapur. Following the accident, she underwent treatment for diffuse axonal injury (DAI) and multiple fractures, including a fracture of the distal end of the left radius.
According to reports, Archana Devi went into cardiac arrest at 11:45 AM, and despite receiving CPR and resuscitation attempts, she was pronounced dead at 12:45 PM at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
In a show of respect, garlands of flowers have been prepared at the police reserve in Bhangagarh for her tribute. SI Archana Devi's mortal remains have been brought to the Bhangagarh Police Reserve, where she will be honored for the last time by her colleagues.
Police Commissioner Diganta Barah is expected to be present at the Bhangagarh police reserve shortly, and a tribute will follow soon after. Earlier, Archana's body was taken from the morgue to the police reserve for this somber occasion, with all her police station teammates gathered to pay their respects.