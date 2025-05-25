Speeding Dumper Destroys 1958-Built Gate at Assam Zoo in Guwahati

A shocking accident at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden has left the iconic entrance gate in ruins after a speeding dumper truck lost control and rammed into the historic structure.

Advertisment

The heritage entrance gate, established in 1958, was completely destroyed in the incident. The truck, used in ongoing construction work inside the zoo by Gautam Construction, was reported to have exited the premises at high speed, leading to the accident.

According to sources, the vehicle involved bore registration number AS01EC5574. The mishap occurred due to the driver’s negligence, and both the driver and the handyman reportedly fled the scene before traffic police could arrive.

The owner of the dumper, identified as Mehbub Ali, has taken responsibility for reconstructing the damaged zoo gate, which holds significant historical value for the state.

Tensions escalated at the scene as local residents confronted the vehicle’s owner, demanding accountability and action.

Eyewitnesses also raised concerns about the lack of night-time security and surveillance inside the zoo. Despite the severity of the incident, zoo authorities failed to reach the spot in time, further highlighting the need for stricter zoo management and safety protocols.

Also Read: Theft at Guwahati’s Landmark Hotel Amid Fire Safety Seal: AC Pipe, TV, & Liquor Bottles Stolen