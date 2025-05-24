Theft at Guwahati’s Landmark Hotel Amid Fire Safety Seal: AC Pipe, TV, & Liquor Bottles Stolen

Guwahati witnessed a troubling incident at the now-sealed Landmark Hotel, where thieves stole several valuable items including an AC pipe, a television, and other belongings. The hotel’s bar was also targeted, with all liquor bottles reportedly consumed or taken by the culprits. Police have recorded visual footage from the scene as part of their ongoing investigation.

This theft follows the high-profile sealing of the Landmark Hotel by the Fire and Emergency Services department last April due to serious violations of fire safety regulations. During a comprehensive inspection, officials found the hotel lacked adequate fire extinguishing equipment and essential emergency supplies, posing significant safety risks to the public.

The Fire and Emergency Services department had previously issued two notices to Landmark Hotel, urging immediate corrective measures. However, the management reportedly failed to comply, prompting a rigorous inspection operation by a large team of officials. Confirming non-compliance with mandatory fire safety standards, the department sealed the premises to prevent further risk.

Authorities emphasized that public safety remains the highest priority and warned of strict action against establishments ignoring fire safety norms. The closure of Landmark Hotel underscores the increasing focus on fire safety compliance in Guwahati, particularly in high-occupancy commercial properties.

