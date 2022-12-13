Speeding Truck Crashes Under-Construction Pole of Maligaon Flyover

A speeding truck crashed under the pole of under-construction Maligaon flyover during the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the speeding truck bearing the registration number AS13 A 0105 under the pole of the under construction bridge.

However, the pole was not affected by the incident.

Notably, the workers working at the construction site had put barricades from several feet away, however, the truck broke the barricades and hit into the pole.

After receiving information about the incident, Jalukbari Traffic Police arrived at the scene and pulled out the truck from under the pole and took it to the police station.

It may be mentioned that the locals of the area have always feel threatened as there is lack of security. Several rogue drivers are seen driving carelessly although the construction is still going on however, the concerned department yet not able to stop despite constant patrolling.