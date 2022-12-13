PM Modi Releases Commemorative Coin and Postal Stamp of Sri Aurobindo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo released a commemorative coin and postal stamp in his honour on Tuesday.

PM Modi released while addressing a programme celebrating via video conferencing at Kamban Kalai Sangam in Puducherry under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At the event, PM Modi underlined the importance of the occasion which is being celebrated with great fervor throughout the year.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office read, “The Prime Minister said that the life of Sri Aurobindo is a reflection of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ as he was born in Bengal and knew many languages including Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Hindi and Sanskrit. He spent most of his life in Gujarat and Puducherry and left a deep imprint wherever he went. Throwing light on the teachings of Sri Aurobindo, the Prime Minister remarked that when we become aware of our traditions and culture and begin to live through them, it is at that moment when our diversity becomes a natural celebration of our lives.”

It may be mentioned that Sri Aurobindo, born on 15th August 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- an endeavour to celebrate the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements on the occasion of 75 years of Independence-is commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary by organizing year-long activities and programmes across the nation.