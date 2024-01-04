SPIC MACAY Founder Kiran Seth Enthralls Assam down town University

Assam down town University (AdtU) had the esteemed privilege of hosting the eminent founder of SPIC MACAY, Dr. Kiran Seth, in a momentous event that unfolded on Thursday at its premises. Dr. Seth’s visit, marked by several engaging and inspirational moments, left an indelible mark on the university community.
A symbolic tribute ensued as Dr. Seth, along with his team and Prof. Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies, AdtU captured timeless memories near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, embodying the values of peace and unity.
The officials from both SPIC MACAY and AdtU shared their perspectives and visions for cultural enrichment and educational collaborations.
The university community gathered to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Kiran Seth. The felicitation ceremony, graced by Honorable Vice Chancellor Dr. N.C Talukdar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Pranveer Singh, and Dean of Studies Prof. Bandana Dutta, showcased appreciation for Dr. Seth's exemplary contributions. He was honored with a momento and Phulam Gamusa, symbolizing our admiration and gratitude.
The program seamlessly transitioned into a soulful rendition of a Bhajan by faculty members of Performing Arts, setting a serene ambiance. Dr. Seth’s address resonated deeply, emphasizing the importance of sustainability, environmental conservation, wellness, patience, concentration, meditation, classical music, and art in shaping a holistic student life. An interactive session further enriched the audience’s understanding, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas.
The event culminated with a gracious vote of thanks from Honorable Vice Chancellor Dr. N.C Talukdar, expressing gratitude to the entire SPIC MACAY team for their impactful presence.
The visit of Dr. Kiran Seth proved to be a catalyst for cultural enrichment and educational enlightenment, leaving an indelible mark on the collective spirit of Assam down town University.