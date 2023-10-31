Guwahati News

Spices Board organised “Run for Unity” at Guwahati

The programme was started at 7.30 am from Khanapara Science Museum to Jayanagar Chariali and back. The programme ended at 8.30 am.
Spices Board organised “Run for Unity” at Guwahati
Spices Board organised “Run for Unity” at Guwahati
Pratidin Time

Spices Board India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, Regional Office Guwahati organised a “Run for Unity” in connection with celebration of “Rashtriya Ekta Divas” on October 31, 2023.

Dr.D.M. Barman, Deputy Director, Spices Board explained the purpose of the event and tribute was given to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the  Iron Man of India. Dr. M. M. Kalita, Ex- Director, Assam Agricultural University read the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge. All the participants took pledge of Ekta Diwas.

Various stake holder including spices farmers, Exporters, Traders, State Government Officials, Officers from Tea Board and Spices Board and students participated in the Run. Total 50nos (Fifty) of participants were present in this event.

The programme was started at 7.30 am from Khanapara Science Museum to Jayanagar Chariali and back. The programme ended at 8.30 am.

Spices Board organised “Run for Unity” at Guwahati
Onions to be sold at Subsidized Rates at 12 Distribution Points in Guwahati, Check Deets
‘Run for Unity’
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Spices Board India
Rashtriya Ekta Divas

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/spices-board-organised-run-for-unity-at-guwahati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com