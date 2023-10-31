Spices Board organised “Run for Unity” at Guwahati

Spices Board India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, Regional Office Guwahati organised a “Run for Unity” in connection with celebration of “Rashtriya Ekta Divas” on October 31, 2023.
Dr.D.M. Barman, Deputy Director, Spices Board explained the purpose of the event and tribute was given to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Dr. M. M. Kalita, Ex- Director, Assam Agricultural University read the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge. All the participants took pledge of Ekta Diwas.
Various stake holder including spices farmers, Exporters, Traders, State Government Officials, Officers from Tea Board and Spices Board and students participated in the Run. Total 50nos (Fifty) of participants were present in this event.
The programme was started at 7.30 am from Khanapara Science Museum to Jayanagar Chariali and back. The programme ended at 8.30 am.