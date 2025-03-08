SPM & Lalan’s Coaching Officially Launches ‘Super-30’ Initiative

SPM & Lalan’s Coaching has officially launched the ‘SPM & Lalan’s Super-30’ initiative, offering 100% scholarships to meritorious students preparing for JEE and NEET. The announcement was made during a press conference held on Saturday in the presence of distinguished academicians and faculty members.

The initiative will support 90 talented students across three specialized batches:

Super 30 (Medical) – For NEET aspirants

Super 30 (JEE) – For engineering aspirants

Super 30 (15+15) Integrated Batch – For Class 10 students

With all necessary preparations in place, the program aims to provide high-quality education, expert mentorship, and concept-driven learning to help students excel in competitive examinations.

The launch event was attended by eminent educators, including Shri Lalan Kumar, Shri Utpal Kanta, Shri Satyajit Kumar, Shri Chinmoy Bordoloi, Shri Mridul Mishra, and Shri Hridesh Shrotriya. Addressing the media, Lalan Kumar, one of the founding members, said, "The SPM & Lalan’s Super-30 batch is designed to provide high-quality education to students from all backgrounds, ensuring that they are well-prepared to achieve success in their journey to become engineers and doctors."

Co-founder Satyajit Kumar highlighted the challenges faced by students, stating, "We understand the challenges faced by talented students from northeastern region who aspire to achieve great success. Through Super-30, we aim to bridge this gap and provide them with the necessary training and support to

excel in these competitive exams."

Beyond academic excellence, the Super-30 batch will also focus on students’ mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Selected candidates will receive nutritious meals, safe hostel accommodations, and a secure learning environment to help them stay focused on their goals.

Students interested in applying for the SPM & Lalan’s Super-30 program can register through the official website www.spmandlalans.com or contact 9577652617 / 9287982100 via Call/WhatsApp for further details.