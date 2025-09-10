"Startling Facts Unearthed": Assam CM on SIT Report into Gogoi’s Pakistan Links

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan, formally submitted its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the SIT has unearthed “startling facts” during its probe into the anti-India activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.
“During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation,” CM Sarma said.
He further claimed that the SIT has “established the involvement of a British national – who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament – in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.”
According to the chief minister, the investigation also revealed that “the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of a Member of Parliament from Assam in their country.”
CM Sarma further added that the Assam government will now “examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet.” He said, “Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public.”
The report was handed over at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati in the presence of SIT members including Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS, Senior Deputy General of Police (SDGP), CID; Pranabjyoti Goswami, IPS, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP, Administration), Member; Rosie Kalita, APS, Superintendent of Police (Chief Minister’s Security Vigilance), Chairman, Member; and Moitrayee Deka, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati, Member.