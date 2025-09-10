Gaurav Gogoi–Pakistan Link: CM Sarma Hints Assam May Not Get Clarity Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will meet him at 6 p.m. to submit its report regarding the alleged link of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

“The report will be handed over to me this evening. As I mentioned earlier, the SIT will submit its findings by September 10. We will carefully study the report before deciding the next course of action,” the Chief Minister told journalists.

Rejecting suggestions of political drama, Sarma added, “This is not cinema. The government works with ethics and rules. This is a serious allegation, and we want to ensure the investigation reaches its logical conclusion. The probe is not for press conferences or TV debates, it is for the protection of the country.”

He further said that after reviewing the report, the government will announce its decision based on the findings.

