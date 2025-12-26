State Executive Meet: Assam BJP Moves Ahead with Policies on Migration, Tribes and Land Rights

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, December 26, held the first day of its two-day State Executive Meeting at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The meeting, attended by senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers, focused on reviewing Assam’s political situation, organisational matters, and election strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

During today’s session, party leaders discussed key proposals, including measures to strengthen Assam’s role in building a safe, developed, and self-reliant India, proposals to check aggressive migration, land rights issues, and the recognition of six communities under tribal status while ensuring fair treatment for other groups.

Leaders also debated measures to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and counter what they termed false narratives by the Congress.

The first day witnessed detailed deliberations on roadmaps for governance, election preparedness, and strategies to engage with the public effectively.

Party sources said today’s discussions also touched upon promoting self-reliance through entrepreneurship and government schemes, as well as resolving border disputes through dialogue.

The second and final day of the executive meeting will continue on Friday, December 27, where the focus is expected to be on finalising election strategies, reviewing organisational plans, and adopting key resolutions for Assam’s political roadmap.

