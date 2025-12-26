BJP Leaders in Assam Stress Booth-Level Mobilization, Aim for Third Consecutive Victory

Senior BJP leaders in Assam have emphasised the party’s preparedness for the upcoming elections, highlighting the need for strong grassroots mobilisation and active participation at every level.

During recent meetings with party functionaries, leaders, including Dilip Saikia, Pabitra Margherita, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Bora, Atul Bora, and Mrigen Sarma, discussed strategies to consolidate the BJP’s position across key constituencies.

Addressing party workers, Dilip Saikia stressed that the BJP must secure a decisive victory for the third consecutive term. He urged functionaries to work tirelessly at the booth and constituency levels, involving members from all sections, ST, SC, youth, women, and senior workers. “Every worker has a role, and every task must be assigned. This is essential to strengthen the party across Assam,” he said.

Saikia also referred to the issue of land encroachments in Bordowa, noting that while land was occupied during the Congress tenure, the BJP-led government had taken steps to clear it. He warned that the ticket distribution process at Rajiv Bhawan might see disputes, as multiple aspirants vie for limited tickets, but stressed that party discipline and preparation are key to managing these challenges.

Pijush Hazarika, while cautioning against complacency, expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects. He highlighted that outside a few constituencies, Congress has little presence and predicted that ticket demand and value in key constituencies would remain high, reflecting the party’s strong organisational base.

The leaders collectively called for vigilance, grassroots engagement, and consistent efforts to ensure that the BJP remains well-positioned in the upcoming polls. They urged all party workers to be ready, disciplined, and proactive in advancing the party’s agenda across Assam.