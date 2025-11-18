Statue of Zubeen Garg Unveiled at His Kahilipara Residence

From early morning, admirers at Zubeen's residence sang devotional and celebratory songs, paying homage to the late artist on his birthday.

Amidst the music and devotion, a statue of Zubeen Garg was unveiled next to his beloved Bakul tree on the premises of his home in Kahilipara, creating an emotional atmosphere for all present.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Zubeen’s father, Kapil Borthakur, his wife Garima Garg, family members, and numerous admirers.

After the statue was revealed, his father touched the sculpture of his son, Goldie, bringing tears to the eyes of everyone present.

Meanwhile, celebrations also took place at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur and Sarusajai.

The Sonapur venue hosted a blood donation camp, Naam-Prasang, a plantation of Nahor saplings, and an evening ritual of lighting 5,000 diyas.

In addition, 500 sky lanterns were released into the night sky. Cultural performances, including Bhaona, rounded off the day-long festivities.

Thousands of admirers thronged both Zubeen Kshetra and his Kahilipara residence to participate in the tribute, creating an atmosphere of devotion, celebration, and remembrance.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg: Fans, Family, and Artists Share Emotional Birthday Messages.